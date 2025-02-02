Manchester United star's loan move collapses after he bid goodbye to teammates - Reports

According to a report by Metro, Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia saw his proposed loan move to Benfica collapse after he said goodbye to his teammates. The Dutch defender was expected to leave the team after struggling for minutes under Ruben Amorim, but the club and his prospective Portuguese side disagreed on the terms that would see him join the Eagles.

Malacia joined the English side from Feyenoord in 2022 for a reported €15 million. Since then, he has struggled with injuries, playing just 3,003 minutes across 47 games. However, he was part of the team that won the 2023 League Cup. The defender has missed 500 days, totaling 70 games due to injury since he joined Manchester United.

The 25-year-old still has a path out of the team despite his proposed loan to Portugal falling apart. Real Betis, who signed another failed arrival from the Erik Ten Hag era, Antony, on loan this January, is reportedly keen on Malacia's services. The defender remains contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2026 but will be eager to secure a move away this winter window.

"I think all the merit is from Garnacho and he is improving, and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho" - Ruben Amorim hoping to keep Manchester United star linked with Napoli and Chelsea

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has expressed his satisfaction with Alejandro Garnacho's development under his tutelage. The Argentine star was linked with a move away from the Red Devils this winter window, with Chelsea and Napoli also interested in his services.

However, Amorim has spoken about the improvements he has seen in the 20-year-old's game so far. Speaking about the star's progression in a recent interview, the Portuguese tactician stated via FotMob:

"He changed right away since that game from City. The way he understands things and understands that I just want to help him, I just want to win games. He changed in everything, the approach when I talk with him, the way he recovers. He understands that sometimes I am a different coach, that I am demanding in my way."

"I think all the merit is from Garnacho and he is improving, and we want to continue to improve with Garnacho," he added.

Alejandro Garnacho has been in fine form for Manchester United this season, bagging eight goals and six assists in 35 games for the side. He has bagged two assists and one goal in 857 minutes across 17 games for Ruben Amorim.

