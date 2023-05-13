Manchester United star seals individual prize after 2-0 win over Wolves

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has sealed the golden glove after the Red Devils defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a scoreline of 2-0. The Spaniard has now kept 16 clean sheets in 35 Premier League matches. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is second on the list of most clean sheets this season with 13. However, the best he can do is tie De Gea's tally.

The 32-year-old, who is in the final months of his contract with the Red Devils, has kept 24 clean sheets in 54 matches across competitions this season. The goalkeeper has now made 541 appearances for the Red Devils since joining the club in 2011, keeping 189 cleansheets.

While De Gea has made a few high-profile errors this term, he has been rock solid between the sticks as well. Hence, it has been a mixed campaign for the Spanish goalkeeper.

Manchester United, meanwhile, went level on points with third-placed Newcastle United with their 2-0 win against Wolves. Erik ten Hag's side now have 66 points from 35 matches. United broke their two game losing skid with the win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defended David De Gea despite his recent sketchy displays

While David De Gea has been crucial for Manchester United this season, his errors cost them two games. The Europa League quarter-finals second leg against Sevilla and the Premier League clash against West Ham on May 7 were both lost due to De Gea's errors.

Ten Hag, however, claimed that he never considered dropping the Spaniard from his team. Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Wolves, Ten Hag said (via GOAL):

"Is that a reason? No, I don't think that's a reason because David is so experienced. I can think of a thousand and one reasons, but I don't think that's the reason. As a top player, you have such circumstances and you have to accept it, deal with it and the demand is you have to perform."

De Gea's current contract, meanwhile, will run out at the end of the season. The player, who has been a long-term servant for Manchester United, is expected to extend his deal and remain a part of the club for the foreseeable future.

Poll : 0 votes