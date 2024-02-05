Manchester United star in secret talks to leave after slipping down pecking order: Reports

According to reports, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is considering a move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray owing to his limited game-time under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Fresh from their 3-0 victory over West Ham United in the Premier League, Manchester United face another challenge in the form of keeping a player touted to leave Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a haphazard 2023-24 season, having failed to translate individual brilliance on the pitch into results. Due to several injuries and Ten Hag's experimental approach this campaign, multiple players have seen their first-team places getting reassigned.

Christian Eriksen has been a victim of the constant changes, playing only 19 times across all competitions for the Red Devils. According to Turkish media outlet Fotomac (via Sport Bible), Super Lig giants Galatasaray are considering making a move for the 31-year-old midfielder.

The report claims there have been meetings between Manchester United officials and Galatasaray representatives, with special attention given to the secrecy of the negotiations. The supposed deal is reportedly going to be a loan with an option to buy.

The winter transfer window in the Turkish League is set to last till February 9, giving Galatasaray ample time to complete a move. The report also stated that if a transfer does not materialize in the coming days, an agreement could be reached for a summer move. Christian Eriksen's current deal with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez given return date after sustaining injury against West Ham

Having made a recent return to fitness, Lisandro Martinez sustained yet another injury in Manchester United's recent clash against West Ham. The Argentinian defender was taken off mid-game after the Hammers' full-back Vladimir Coufal fell on his right knee.

Further tests have revealed that Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, according to Manchester United's official website. In a fortunate update for United fans, Martinez will not be requiring surgery to regain match fitness.

According to the Guardian, the 26-year-old center-back is expected to return by the end of March. In the meantime, Martinez is set to miss at least seven matches, which would increase if United were to progress in the FA Cup.

The Argentine has experienced a tough season overall, with his 2023-24 campaign getting continuously interrupted by injuries. Martinez has only made 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United this season. The 2022 World Cup winner has already missed 105 days due to injury this term and is set to spend more time on the touchline.