Manchester United star sends message as Frenkie de Jong confirms he’ll miss Euro 2024 due to injury

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has reacted to his compatriot Frenkie de Jong getting ruled out of the upcoming Euro 2024 due to an ankle injury. The 27-year-old sustained the injury in March, making only three appearances across competitions for his club side Barcelona.

De Jong was named in boss Ronald Koeman's 26-man squad for Euro 2024 but has pulled out due to injury, as per a post on Instagram, where he wrote (as translated from Dutch):

"I'm sad and disappointed that I won't make it to the EC. We've been doing a lot of it the past few weeks, but my ankle needs more time unfortunately.

"It's a dream and greatest honour to represent our country in a final tournament. Wearing the orange shirt, singing the Wilhelmus and feeling the support of the entire country. But now I will, like the entire orange legion, cheer for our team from the sidelines. Let’s go boys"

The post attracted comments from many of his compatriots, like captain Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Nathan Ake, Klaas Jan Huntelaar, Daley Blind, Davy Klassen, Donny van de Beek and Matthijs de Ligt, among others.

Here's the screenshot of Van de Beek's comment along with a few others:

Van de Beek comments on De Jong's Instagram post.

The Oranje open their Euro 2024 campaign against Poland in their Group D opener on Sunday (June 16). France and Austria are the other teams in their group.

Manchester United plot bid for Netherlands star Frenkie de Jong, who's out of Euro 2024

Frenkie de Jong is being pursued by Manchester United.

As per Forbes, Manchester United are plotting a bid to snap up Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer, with the Dutchman not in Euro 2024 action due to injury.

The report says (as per Nacional) says that with minority owners INEOS looking for a revamp of the club's operations, United are set to make an offer of €90 million to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford.

Forbes also adds that De Jong is no longer considered dispensable for the cash-strapped Blaugrana, and the Dutchman could be on the move if the club receive a big enough offer.

The Manchester United target is contracted to the Camp Nou side till 2026 and has contributed 17 goals and 21 assists in 213 games across competitions since arriving from Ajax in the summer of 2019.

Frenkie de Jong has also made 54 appearances for the Oranje, scoring twice and providing six assists. He has made two major tournament appearances for them, contributing a goal and an assist in five games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where Koeman's side lost to eventual winners Argentina on penalties in the quarterfinals.

