Manchester United star sends message to Marcus Rashford after injury against Everton 

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer sent a message to Marcus Rashford after the Red Devils' 2-0 win against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, April 8, in the Premier League. The English attacker was substituted in the latter stages of the game after sustaining a knock.

The Bayern Munich loanee, who started the clash against Everton in the midfield, took to Instagram as reacted to the win, writing:

"Kick off the weekend in style! Solid team performance + clean sheet! Get well soon, @marcusrashford."

Rashford, who provided the assist for Anthony Martial's goal in the 71st minute, has been one of United's best players so far this season.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided a worrying update about the 25-year-old's fitness, telling the media after the game (via Express):

“We have to wait — it doesn’t look well. Once again, it is due to the schedule, it can’t be that you play three games in six days. We have to protect our players."

Ten Hag, however, was happy with the team's performance as he said:

“It was a brilliant performance, we have played three games in six days and they still delivered this, it is a big compliment to the team. We have to be more clinical, clear. More ruthless in the box of the opponent, this game already has to be finished at half-time."

The Dutch coach added:

"It’s a win and we have to move on. Of course I’m happy when you are in April and you are playing at this level against Everton, who are hard to beat, we’ve seen it in the last weeks. It was a really strong team in survival mode, they’re doing a great job there and if then you play on this level, that’s good to know and gives belief and confidence for the future."

Missing Marcus Rashford against Sevilla could be a massive blow for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been the leader of Manchester United's attack so far this season. In 47 games, he has scored 27 goals and has provided 10 assists across competitions.

The Red Devils are set to return to action on Wednesday, April 12, as they take on Sevilla in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash.

Missing Rashford for the crucial game could be detrimental to the team. The Red Devils are third in the Premier League after their win against Everton.

