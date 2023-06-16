Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez sent a message to Alejandro Garnacho on social media after the latter made his international debut against Australia on Thursday (June 15).

Garnacho came on as a 74th minute substitute as Argentina won the friendly 2-0. He later took to Instagram to post an image of himself in his country's colours. The youngster captioned the social media post:

"And if this is just a dream, never wake me up. Beautiful."

Lisandro Martinez commented:

"It looks good on you brother."

Lisnadro Martinez's comment under Alejandro Garnacho's post

Manager Lionel Scaloni also reacted to Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho's international debut (via Mundo Albiceleste):

“We have to go step by step. We gave him the minutes to find his feet. We don’t have to rush. There are players of high level who did not play today, but we are excited like the rest of the team.

"The idea is to give minutes to all the players so that they can start to adapt without forgetting those who are already in the team. We are excited with Garnacho and with all of the rest.”

Garnacho is expected to get more minutes in La Albiceleste's next friendly in Jakarta against Indonesia on Monday (June 19).

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho hailed Lisandro Martinez's importance

Argentine compatriots Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho are teammates at Manchester United. They played crucial roles for the Red Devils in the recently concluded season.

Garnacho recently spoke about how Martinez is like a 'father figure' to him at the club, telling TyC Sport ahead of the clash against the Socceroos in Beijing:

"Here, they call me Ale, and Licha (Lisandro Martinez) calls me Garna because in Manchester that’s what they call me. Lisandro Martinez is like my father in Manchester."

He added:

"He tells me when I’m doing well and when I’m doing bad. He helps me a lot. He’s a 10 as a person. He talks to me about the national team."

United finished third in the Premier League in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge. They won the Carabao Cup and finished runner-ups in the FA Cup. Both Martinez and Garnacho are expected to play key roles for the team next season, too.

