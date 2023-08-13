Manchester United star sends powerful message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr win Arab Club Champions Cup

Following his contentious departure from Manchester United in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo found success in the Arab Club Champions Cup. His Saudi Arabian adventure reached a jubilant point as he celebrated his first trophy win with Al-Nassr on Saturday, August 12. In the aftermath, he received a strong message from United wonder kid Alejandro Garnacho.

Scoring the tying goal in normal time and the decisive goal in extra time against Al-Hilal, Ronaldo guided the nine-man team to secure the trophy against all odds. The win is a significant milestone for the 38-year-old, especially after a period that seemed like an eternity without lifting a trophy. Notably, the forward's last trophy came in 2021 with Juventus, marking over two seasons without one.

His post-match Instagram post reflected his pride in the important achievement. But it was not only Ronaldo who had something to say about the victory. 19-year-old Manchester United sensation Alejandro Garnacho sent a simple yet potent message to his former teammate, as he wrote "inspiration," followed by a trophy emoji.

Garnacho sends a message to Ronaldo following the Arab Cup win.

Last season, Garnacho scored his first-ever senior goal with an assist from the Portuguese legend. Many eyes are on the teenager, expecting a breakthrough, reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo's early days at Manchester United. The inspiring victory of his idol might serve as a motivational force for the upcoming season.

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo secures impressive victory for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo's class came to the fore as he led Al-Nassr to triumph in the Arab Club Champions Cup, ending his two-year period without silverware.

The final saw Ronaldo put on a vintage performance, reminiscent of his prime days in the European finals. Al-Hilal seized the lead in the 51st minute with a goal from Brazilian striker Michael.

The situation worsened for Ronaldo and his team when Abdulelah Al-Amri received a red card 20 minutes later. Not one to be deterred, Ronaldo equalized with just 15 minutes left on the clock. Tensions continued to escalate as Al-Nassr's Nawaf Boushal was sent off, leaving the team with just nine players.

Despite being reduced to nine men, Al-Nassr managed to hold on until the final whistle, taking the game into extra time. In a moment that showcased his brilliance, Ronaldo scored the decisive goal in the 98th minute. This victory was made sweeter by his instrumental role throughout the competition, including a crucial 87th-minute goal that advanced Al-Nassr to the knockout stages.

This win in the Arab Club Champions Cup not only ends Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy drought but also cements his status as a player capable of performing on the big stage. His six goals in as many games in the tournament further underline his impressive skill, even at the age of 38.