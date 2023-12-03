Manchester United star set to double his wages due to clause in contract at Old Trafford - Reports

According to reports, Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo is set to receive a significant salary bump due to a clause in the contract he signed with the Red Devils this season. The teenager will receive double his previously agreed-upon wages at Old Trafford following his emergence as a key squad member.

Manchester United's academy has produced a number of top-level talents over the years, and midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is the latest player from the conveyor belt. The 18-year-old midfielder has been a shining light for the Red Devils since his return to fitness after he picked up an injury in pre-season.

Mainoo has impressed since coming into the team and has become a regular for Ten Hag's side. The academy graduate is now set to reap financial dividends, with his current £10,000 per week wages set to be doubled to £20,000 due to a clause in his contract (via Daily Mail).

The youngster was set to become a regular for the Red Devils before an injury against Real Madrid in preseason halted his progression. Trusting in his talent, the club decided to offer him his first professional contract at the start of the season until 2026.

The contract reportedly includes a clause which stipulates that the youngster's wages will be doubled if he becomes a regular with the first-team squad. He has featured in each of the side's last three games, starting in back-to-back Premier League games against Everton and Newcastle United.

Mainoo could soon trigger the clause given his importance to Ten Hag's stepup. The teenager's quality has ensured that United have navigated Casemiro's absence due to injury relatively well.

Manchester United's midfield is struggling again this season

For the umpteenth season in a row, Manchester United have a problem with their midfield. Despite his noticeable talent, Mainoo can only alleviate, but not fix, the structural problem.

United lack specialist holding midfielder who can progress play, which has led to the midfield looking lopsided and unbalanced.

Erik ten Hag seems to prefer Mainoo to summer signing Sofyan Amrabat in the position with Casemiro out injured. The manager will also be wary of overloading the young midfielder with minutes, especially as he has just recovered from a long-term injury.

Manchester United have multiple conflicting profiles in their midfield and Ten Hag must find a way to harmonise these players. The midfield needs to be fixed properly in order for the side to stand a chance to reach its full potential.