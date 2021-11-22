Manchester United star set to miss Villarreal clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to miss out on their UEFA Champions League tie against Villarreal after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 20-year-old forward missed out on Manchester United's away game against Watford in the Premier League as well. Greenwood is now expected to sit out the game against Villarreal. Manchester United's official website states:

"Mason Greenwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and may not be involved on Tuesday."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug



team news: Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19 and may not be involved against Villarreal. Pogba and Varane will definitely not feature. Shaw and Cavani are doubts. 🚨 JUST IN: #MUFC team news: Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19 and may not be involved against Villarreal. Pogba and Varane will definitely not feature. Shaw and Cavani are doubts. @ManUtd #UCL 🔴❌ 🚨 JUST IN: #MUFC team news: Greenwood tested positive for COVID-19 and may not be involved against Villarreal. Pogba and Varane will definitely not feature. Shaw and Cavani are doubts. @ManUtd #UCL 🔴❌

Mason Greenwood has had an impressive start to the 2021-22 season. The 20-year-old forward has scored four goals and registered one assist in 14 appearances across all competitions.

As far as other Manchester United players are concerned, Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are definitely sidelined for their trip to Spain. Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are major doubts as well.

Manchester United's game against Villarreal will be their first since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick will remain in charge of the first-team until the club appoint an interim manager.

Manchester United decided to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford. The result left the Red Devils in seventh place, 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Manchester United secured a 2-1 win over Villarreal in the earlier fixture between the sides at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo netted an injury-time winner to secure all three points for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are currently top of their Champions League group

Manchester United are currently top of their Champions League group after four games. The Red Devils have amassed seven points and are level with Villarreal. However, Manchester United are ahead of the Spanish outfit by virtue of having a better head-to-head record.

A win against Villarreal would put the English giants in a great position to qualify for the knockout stages. The Red Devils' final game of the group stage will be at home to Swiss champions BSC Young Boys.

It is worth noting that Young Boys beat Manchester United on Matchday 1 of this season's Champions League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Anantaajith Ra