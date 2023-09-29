Manchester United star set to be unavailable after aggravation of injury suffered in April

Manchester United centre-back Lisandro Martinez is set for an extended period on the sidelines after aggravating his existing foot injury.

The Red Devils announced the same via an official club statement on Friday, September 29. They stated that Martinez suffered the injury back in April this year. He aggravated it during their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in a Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium on September 3.

The Argentine started that contest, but came off in the 67th minute with the score at 1-1 after being unable to continue and was helped off the pitch. He was replaced by Harry Maguire.

Despite this, Martinez went on to feature for Manchester United in their league game against Brighton & Hove Albion, which they lost 3-1 at Old Trafford. He also started their UEFA Champions League group-stage opener away to Bayern Munich, playing all 90 minutes in a 4-3 defeat.

United said in their statement:

"It has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps. Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro our best wishes and looks forward to him coming back as soon as possible."

Martinez has started five of the Red Devils' six Premier League games this term, only missing their 1-0 win at Burnley last week. He has completed 93% of his passes and laid out one assist, while averaging 1.4 tackles, 2.0 clearances, 3.8 balls recovered and 2.4 duels won per contest.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax last summer for a fee of around £57 million. Martinez played 45 games across competitions in his debut season, helping the team win the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United are likely to be without 7 players for Crystal Palace fixture

Later in the statement about Lisandro Martinez, United added that left-back Sergio Reguilon, signed on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is also injured. Reguilon is said to be dealing with a minor injury and will miss their Premier League encounter against Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 30.

This effectively means Manchester United are without a first-choice left-back and have only one specialist full-back fit in the form of Diogo Dalot. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are also injured, while Dalot's fellow right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the sidelines as well.

Erik ten Hag is likely to once again deploy Sofyan Amrabat at left-back on Saturday. Amrabat made his club debut in their 3-0 Carabao Cup third-round win over Palace in midweek after missing multiple games due to a back injury. Victor Lindelof has operated in that position previously as well.

Youngsters Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) are also still recuperating from their respective injuries. Jadon Sancho is not training with the team following his stand-off with Ten Hag earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Manchester United announced on Friday that Antony is set to return to training this week after spending some time away from the squad. The Brazilian was given time off to deal with allegations of physical assault directed at him by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.