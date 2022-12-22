Manchester United star spotted having Cristiano Ronaldo tribute as phone wallpaper

Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a Manchester United player after parting ways with the club last month via mutual agreement. However, fans believe they have a readymade replacement for Ronaldo in the form of Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho has been impressive for the Red Devils when given the chance so far this season. He has scored three goals and provided three assists in nine games.

The Spain-born Argentine has been able to inject versatility and a dynamic presence to United's attack. He has quickly become a fan favorite.

However, it has not only been the performances that have made him popular among fans. Rather, Garnacho is also an ardent follower of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He copied Ronaldo's nap celebration after netting against Real Sociedad in Manchester United's UEFA Europa League clash. Garnacho has kept that image as his phone's background as a tribute to Ronaldo.

Ganacho's performances have garnered attention from clubs across Europe. Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in securing the player's signature.

The 18-year-old's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer. The Premier League giants, however, are keen on extending the player's stay and are looking to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate named the Portuguese's replacement

Jose Kleberson arrived at Manchester United on the same transfer window as Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003. He played for the club until 2005. He has now named Ronaldo's international teammate Goncalo Ramos as a player the Red Devils shoould sign as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's replacement.

Kleberson said (via GOAL):

"They [United] still need to find the perfect way they want to play, because since Sir Alex Ferguson left, they’ve struggled with their identity. Under Ferguson, you knew exactly what you were getting, and the spine of his team was so important; a solid center-back, a tough midfielder and a goalscorer."

EBL @EBL2017 Gonçalo Ramos ticks every necessary parameter to become a top class number 9. He has the athleticism, work rate, determination/confidence to score, ability to strike the ball, central positioning, and finally technical quality to link play & create space where necessary.



Kleberson added:

"In my opinion, it’s that last area where they need to strengthen; they need someone who can come in and get goals.

"Goncalo Ramos can be that guy. He’s really young, but he’s already shown us what he’s capable of, on the biggest stage of all at the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Switzerland. The way he plays, and how he moves and interacts with his teammates… he could be their new Cristiano Ronaldo. A move to United would be a good thing for him."

