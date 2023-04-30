Manchester United star was spotted telling Bruno Fernandes to ‘stop moaning’ during Manchester United's 1-0 win over Aston Villa

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho appeared to ask Bruno Fernandes to "stop moaning" during their 1-0 win against Aston Villa on Sunday, April 30. The Red Devils continued their push for a top four spot with another important three points against Unai Emery's in-form side, with Fernandes scoring the solitary game of the contest.

Erik ten Hag's side had a bright start to the match and created a handful of opportunities. However, Fernandes was left frustrated on one occasion as one of the attacks didn't materialize during the build-up.

Sancho endured the wrath of stand-in captain Fernandes. According to a Metro report, the Englishman appeared to respond by asking him to "stop moaning."

The exchange was a rather heat-of-the-moment affair between the two. When Fernandes gave United the lead after Emiliano Martinez spilled Marcus Rashford's effort, Sancho was one of the first players to go and celebrate with the Portuguese.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils became the first team to stop Villa from scoring since Emery took over as their head coach. The Midlands club had scored in each of their first 20 games under the Spanish tactician, becoming the first team in Premier League history to achieve the feat.

Manchester United kept hold of fourth place as a result of their win. Erik ten Hag's side have 63 points from 32 matches and are two points behind third-placed Newcastle United, having played one game fewer than the Magpies.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to win against Aston Villa

With the win against Aston Villa, United took yet another step towards securing a place in the top four. They look well on course to seal UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Erik ten Hag reacted to the result against Villa. The Dutch manager dissected his team's performance. Speaking to the media after the clash at Old Trafford, ten Hag said (via TeamTalk):

“A good three points but I think an impressive performance from Manchester United. We were magnificent on the ball, had good possession and pressed well. In the second half you want to go 2-0 ahead but we didn’t so it’s always going to be a tough finish."

Manchester United will take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium in their next Premier League clashThursday,sday May 4. The Red Devils recently defeated Brighton via penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Poll : 0 votes