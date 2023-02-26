Manchester United star tipped to make stunning £25 million move to Premier League side

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed Manchester United star Scott McTominay to secure a transfer to West Ham United.

McTominay, 26, has been a constant dressing room presence for the Red Devils since making his senior debut in 2017. Throughout his six years at the club, he has registered 18 goals and five assists in 196 matches.

A right-footed defensive midfielder, the 36-cap Scotland international has fallen out of favor under Erik ten Hag this season. He has started just 11 matches across all competitions so far, with Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Marcel Sabitzer being preferred at Old Trafford of late.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor stated that McTominay would be an ideal replacement for Declan Rice at West Ham United. He said:

"I think he'd be a great player to add to that West Ham squad. McTominay will probably know that his Manchester United days are over. He's 26 now, he's entering the prime of his career – he's got to be playing regularly. West Ham are never going to be able to replace Declan Rice like-for-like. That's why he's a £100 million player."

Urging West Ham to be smart with their investment, Agbonlahor added:

"They've got to be smart with how they spend that money. McTominay has proven himself to be a solid Premier League player. I think he'd be a good signing but if they can go out and use the Rice money in other positions, then they could do something even better."

Earlier this month, Football Insider reported that Manchester United are willing to sell McTominay for £25 million in the upcoming summer.

Manchester United board has instructed Erik ten Hag to offload players in order to bolster his spending budget. While the club is yet to reach a final decision on his future, McTominay is likely to be transfer listed.

Manchester United eye summer switch for 22-year-old Bundesliga defender: Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United scouts are currently keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen ace Jeremie Frimpong's progress this season. The club are aiming to seal a deal in the region of £30-35 million, despite Leverkusen's hopes of roping in around £40-50 million.

Frimpong, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter at Leverkusen since arriving from Celtic for £10 million in January last year. Operating as a right wing-back, he has netted seven goals and laid out 16 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions for his outfit.

The Old Trafford outfit has been in pursuit of a first-team right-back since the start of the ongoing 2022-23 season. Although Diogo Dalot has cemented his place in the starting lineup, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to secure an exit ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

