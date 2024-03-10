Manchester United star could triple wages with new contract at Old Trafford - Reports

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly in line to receive a bumper pay rise as the club are willing to offer him a new contract. Mainoo has been one of the shining lights of the Red Devils' season, performing at a consistently high level in what is only his first senior season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken full sporting control of affairs at the Premier League club after his INEOS Group successfully purchased a minority stake in the club. One of the first orders of business for the British billionaire is to audit the squad and move on underperforming players, as well as reward deserving players.

Academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation this season, commanding a starting berth in Erik ten Hag's team aged just 18. The youngster signed a first senior contract at the start of the season. It triggered a clause to take his wages to £20,000 weekly after making 10 appearances.

As per Metro, Manchester United are now willing to return to the negotiating table for the teenage midfielder to sign another contract extension. The English midfielder is contracted to the Red Devils until 2027 and is set to receive an offer to extend his deal until 2030.

Mainoo will receive an offer to earn around £60,000 on a weekly basis, tripling his wages within the season. He will become one of the club's leading earners over the coming years if he reaches an agreement with the club on the new contract.

Kobbie Mainoo has made 19 senior appearances with two goals to his name this season. He is in contention to make his first senior England squad for their international matches this month.

Manchester United keen to target Leny Yoro

Manchester United have been linked with a move for French youngster Leny Yoro, who has impressed for Lille this season, as per TEAMTalk. The 18-year-old centre-back is also on the radar of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom have approached his representatives.

France U-21 international Yoro has enjoyed a good season with his boyhood club but is set to run out of a contract in 2025. Lille would be open to selling the teenage sensation if a new deal is not agreed with him.

Manchester United are eager to sign a quality young centre-back given the ages of their current crop of centre-backs. With Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans possibly set to leave the club at the end of the season, there is a need for centre-back cover.