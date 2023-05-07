Manchester United star urged to leave club and join Premier League rivals this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Alan Hutton has urged Dean Henderson to depart Manchester United and seal a permanent move to Spurs in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Henderson, 26, joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal last summer after failing to secure enough minutes at his parent club last season. So far, he has registered six clean sheets in 20 games for Forest this campaign.

According to Football Insider, Henderson has deemed a return to the Old Trafford side impossible, as he has no intention of deputising for David de Gea. Both Forest and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to snap up the Englishman.

During an interaction with the aforementioned website, Hutton was asked whether Spurs would be a better option than Forest for the ex-Sheffield United goalkeeper. He responded:

"It would definitely be a better option. You would rather be at a team at the top end of the league than the bottom. But, it will come down to whether he is being bought as a number one or not. Is that where they see him being or is he a backup? Is he there to push Lloris or is Lloris moving on? So it really falls into that category."

Backing Henderson to join the north London outfit, Hutton continued:

"We thought he was going to take over from De Gea at Manchester United, that did not work. It is all about playing now, he is ready for it. So, if he is going to be number one, I think you would choose Tottenham."

Henderson has overseen 13 shutouts in 29 games across competitions for Manchester United. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are expected to finalise De Gea's contract extension in the coming weeks.

Inter Milan eye move for Manchester United star

According to Fichajes, Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United star Donny van de Beek this summer. They're willing to offer a fee in the region of £18 million for the out-of-favour midfielder's signature in the future.

Van de Beek, 26, has failed to impress since joining the Red Devils from Ajax for £35 million in 2020. He was sent out on loan to Everton in the second half of last campaign but struggled to reignite his career.

Since returning to his parent club, Van de Beek has made just ten appearances this season. He's expected to be offloaded ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign to raise transfer funds and make room for summer signings.

Overall, the Dutchman has scored two goals and contributed as many assists in 60 games for Manchester United.

