Manchester United star urged to leave the club this summer

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been urged to leave the club this summer after seemingly not being part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future plans.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, where he had a highly successful spell with the Hammers. Lingard scored nine goals and provided four assists in his 16 appearances and played a big role in helping David Moyes' side qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

The Englishman is in the final year of his contract and is keen to revive his Manchester United career next season. But according to ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop, Lingard should forget about signing an extension and instead join a club where he can play more regularly. Hislop told ESPN FC:

"At this point, I don’t think it’s up to Manchester United. He’s 28 and he has a year left on his contract. If I’m Jesse Lingard or I’m advising Jesse Lingard, I’m not sure why you’d extend at Manchester United.

"You’ve shown what you can do at another club, albeit a smaller club, in the Premier League. You make that move now. You dictate what your future is.

"Why would you sign an extension for signing an extension’s sake and give that pawn back to Manchester United is beyond me. As far as Manchester United goes, there are a number of players they can move on."

Manchester United are set to offer Jesse Lingard a new 3-year contract at the club, worth £130,000-a-week. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/ncPshUjC8e — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 27, 2021

Lingard made only three appearances for Manchester United before joining West Ham on loan last season. His resurgence in form even saw him get a call-back into Gareth Southgate's England squad prior to Euro 2020.

Manchester United on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho

Ssancho in action for Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United are reportedly close to finalizing a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The two clubs have been locked in negotiations for the past two months, but now there finally seems to have been a breakthrough.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of €85 million for Sancho, which is expected to be accepted by Dortmund. The player has already agreed on personal terms with the club and an official announcement is now imminent.

Sancho's arrival would once again push Lingard further down the pecking order at Manchester United. It seems that leaving the club would be the best outcome for all the parties involved.

Jadon Sancho deal still at same - final... 🏁 - stages between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. 🔴 #MUFC



Both clubs working on payment structure in order to complete the agreement in the next few days. Still details to be fixed, then it’ll be done. #Sancho — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2021

