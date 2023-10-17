Manchester United star Victor Lindelof responds to question on replay against Belgium after terrorist attack during Sweden game

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof doesn't see any reason why Sweden should resume their Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium following a terrorist attack on Monday (October 16).

Two Sweden fans were shot dead in Brussels and Belgian authorities have now confirmed that the suspect has been killed. The news reached players and staff during halftime of the Euro qualifier.

Belgium and Sweden were level at 1-1 heading into the break after Romelu Lukaku's penalty canceled out Viktor Gyokeres' opener. However, Sweden manager Jan Olof Andersson revealed it was unanimously agreed that the game wouldn't resume out of respect.

Lindelof, captain of the Swedish national team, shed light on how the players found out the news. He said in a press conference (via football.london):

"I talked to the other players in the team about how they felt, and then I felt that I wanted to talk to the Belgian players. I explained how we looked at the situation. We were very clear that we did not want to continue playing and the Belgian players were completely on board with that."

The Manchester United defender explained that the safety of loved ones and fans was prioritized:

“There are players who have family and friends there, and we wanted to take care of our supporters. Those who had family or friends here wanted to try to get in touch with those people directly so that they were well. People got worried but our security team explained it very well. We are safe here.”

Lindelof then gave his stance on why Sweden aren't looking to replay the game given Belgium had already qualified for Euro 2024:

"It’s terrible. I don’t really know what to say about that. Our supporters mean a lot to us and we want them to be well and safe. Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play [replay the game]."

Federal prosecutors said that a terrorism inquiry has begun regarding the shooting on Boulevard d'Ypres. It was 5km (3 miles) from the King Baudouin Stadium, as per BBC Sport.

Lindelof gives an update on his contractual situation at Manchester United

The Red Devils defender reckons an extension will take place.

Lindelof's contract with Manchester United expires in June 2024 although there is the option to extend it for a further year. The Swedish defender has been at Old Trafford since 2017, making 241 appearances for the Red Devils.

There have been suggestions that United have already decided to extend his contract. However, the 29-year-old is unaware of such claims, as per Manchester Evening News:

"That's more than I heard. But I have an option year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly I don't know. But it feels quite likely that it will be activated."

Lindelof added that he wants to continue at Manchester United. He's played a prominent role under Erik ten Hag this season and helped the side keep two clean sheets in 10 games across competitions.