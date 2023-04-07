Manchester United star wants to leave the club this summer if they sign a new player in his position - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has issued an ultimatum to the club's hierarchy regarding his future at Old Trafford, according to Football Insider. The Scotland international has reportedly told the board that he wants to leave the club if they sign a new midfielder this summer.

UF @UtdFaithfuls Credits where it's due, Scott McTominay put in a very good performance today Credits where it's due, Scott McTominay put in a very good performance today 👏 https://t.co/NvFQbQMKCk

McTominay seems to have fallen down the pecking order this campaign under manager Erik ten Hag. The Scottish midfielder has started only nine games in the English top tier this term.

In contrast, the 26-year-old registered 30 league appearances last season, 28 of which he was named in the starting lineup. McTominay is said to be frustrated with his lack of game time this season under the Dutch boss, yearning to be a regular starter.

As per the aforementioned outlet, the midfielder believes that a new signing in his position could be detrimental to his career, considering the 26-year-old is nearing his prime.

McTominay is a product of Manchester United's academy, making it to the first team through the grassroots. The Scottish midfielder earned a promotion to the senior squad in 2017.

McTominay has registered 204 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United since, recording 18 goals and five assists. He has won the Under-21 Premier League and the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have had a great campaign in the Premier League under Ten Hag. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the standings with 53 points from 28 fixtures this term. They recently secured a 1-0 victory in their mid-week fixture against Brentford thanks to a first-half goal from in-form Marcus Rashford.

"That's what the message was" - McTominay reveals what Erik ten Hag said before Manchester United's win over Brentford

Prior to their win over the Bees, Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to top-four rivals Newcastle United. Goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson saw the Magpies secure all three points at St.James' Park.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lindelof had Inter and Atlético Madrid interest in January, McTominay was and remains on Newcastle list. Man United will decide in the next months. Erik ten Hag will decide on the situation of Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay in the summer.Lindelof had Inter and Atlético Madrid interest in January, McTominay was and remains on Newcastle list. Man United will decide in the next months. Erik ten Hag will decide on the situation of Victor Lindelof and Scott McTominay in the summer. 🔴 #MUFCLindelof had Inter and Atlético Madrid interest in January, McTominay was and remains on Newcastle list. Man United will decide in the next months. https://t.co/TlbcplRhN1

McTominay has now revealed how Ten Hag addressed the dressing room prior to their encounter against Brentford. The Scottish midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

"That's what the message was: to bounce back. I thought the play in the first half was pretty good and we controlled the game really well. In the second half, we lacked a little bit of composure in the final third."

He added on the Brentford win:

"I thought we really fought hard, they're a really tough team to play against. For us, it's fighting and digging in, there's a game every three days for the foreseeable future toward the end of the season and it's a squad game."

The Red Devils will next face Everton at home on Saturday (8 April).

Poll : 0 votes