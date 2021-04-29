Manchester United stars argue over who is the G.O.A.T

In a recent interview on Manchester United's official website, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he and his teammates often argue about who is the best footballer in the world.

In the 21st century, the argument over who the greatest player is has usually boiled down to just two players - Barcelona legend Lionel Messi and former Manchester United superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he considers his Portuguese teammate Ronaldo to be the greatest player ever. However, teammates Alex Telles and Fred don't agree with him. The Brazilians believe the title of being the greatest is reserved for former Santos forward Pele.

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are history makers" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has said he considers Cristiano Ronaldo to be the best player on the planet. However, Telles and Fred vehemently disagree with him. In the interview, Bruno said:

"We always fight because they (Telles and Fred) say Pele was the best in the history of football. I put Cristiano in the middle, of course."

Despite being Ronaldo's teammate on the international stage, Manchester United's 26-year old attacking midfielder has equal respect for both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Portuguese said he can't judge Pele as he has never seen the Brazilian live in action. Talking about Messi and Ronaldo, Bruno said:

"For me, Cristiano and Messi have been making history for many years and they were capable of being at the top for many years."

"And, of course, the same as me, Fred and Telles' have never seen Pele play so they can't say he was the best because they never saw him."

But Bruno Fernandes understands why his fellow team-mates prefer Pele over anyone else. Fred and Alex Telles are both Brazilians and so prefer to believe their compatriot is the best player of all time. It is similar to why Bruno thinks so highly of Cristiano Ronaldo. Fernandes said:

"They say it because they're Brazilian and, in Brazil, they say it. I think Pele is one of the best in the world because I hear people talking about him."

"But we always fight about Rivaldo and Luis Figo and which one was best. So, for me as a Portuguese, I always defend my players."

Bruno Fernandes is arguably Manchester United's most important player at the moment. He has been their talisman for almost two seasons now since signing for the club in January 2020. Bruno Fernandes has scored 24 goals and assisted 14 more for Manchester United this season.