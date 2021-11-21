Manchester United stars preferred tactical talk with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani over Solskjaer's coaches: Reports

A report from the Telegraph has revealed just how fragile Solskjaer's situation was even before he was fired earlier today by Manchester United. Reports have surfaced regarding concerns that arose at the club during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager, and the issues are far from minor.

It has been reported that chats with Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani were more useful than those with Solskjaer for several Manchester United players. This is extremely concerning news for both the club and the now-fired Manchester United manager. It's surprising that it didn't lead to Manchester United firing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sooner.

Despite his significant position at the club, there is a feeling that Ronaldo has been surprised by how low the club's standards have dropped. The player is taken aback by the club's current level, as opposed to what he saw before leaving United in 2009. Manchester United, though, have now fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which might help turn the club's fortunes around.

Manchester United have parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after humiliating defeat against Watford

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Following a poor run of results, Manchester United have chosen to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Their recent disappointing form included five defeats in their past seven league games. The latest humiliation came at the hands of Premier League strugglers Watford on Saturday just after the international break.

Claudio Ranieri's team put the final nail in Solskjaer's Manchester United coffin with a 4-1 thrashing. It left United with no choice but to fire the Norwegian on Sunday morning. The club has finally chosen to break away from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is now on the lookout for a new manager.

Fans will be interested to see who replaces Solskjaer now that United are looking for a new permanent manager while Michael Carrick keeps the ship afloat. One thing is certain. Whoever the club chooses to hire on a permanent basis, it must be for footballing reasons over other factors.

