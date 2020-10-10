Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford awarded MBE for his social contributions

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) honour for his exemplary work in helping out needy children during the pandemic.

Rashford, 22, led a successful social media campaign against the government of England, forcing them to shell out £120 million in order to continue providing children from low-income families food vouchers during the Coronavirus-imposed school break.

This was after the government had initially announced that the vouchers would not be provided to children after the term had ended.

Reacting to the honour bestowed upon him, Rashford claimed that it was a 'very special moment' for his family and him and credited his mother as the 'real deserving recipient' of the award.

Other prominent footballers to have won the award include Steven Gerrard, Harry Kane, Ian Wright, Fara Williams and Alex Scott.

Marcus Rashford continues to excel but Manchester United flounder

Manchester United's fortunes on the pitch have not mirrored Marcus Rashford's off it as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-led outfit has struggled for results in the 2020-21 season.

Due a curtailed pre-season, captain Harry Maguire's arrest in Greece, star player Paul Pogba's positive Covid-19 test and Mason Greenwood's antics during England duty, the Red Devils have had a less than ideal start to the season which culminated with a 6-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham at home prior to the international break.

Despite four deadline day additions, United also struggled in the transfer window with Ed Woodward and co. unable to land any of Solskjaer's top targets in Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Nathan Ake or Dayot Upamecano.

In addition to that, Marcus Rashford's increasing profile outside of the football bubble has also invited unwanted attention through social media.

In a recent study conducted, it was discerned that the Englishman was the Premier League player who attracted the greatest percentage of negative tweets on Twitter with 28.5%.

Marcus Rashford is the Premier League’s most trolled player on Twitter, according to research carried out in August and September. pic.twitter.com/cFsylySYC7 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 8, 2020

Rashford's England teammate Raheem Sterling was second on the list after it was determined that 24.7% of the tweets directed at the player were negative in nature.

It is also worth noting that Sterling, like Rashford, spoke up for social change when he condemned the racism that permeates the English game.