Manchester United to submit player-plus-cash deal to sign Liverpool target Michael Olise: Reports

Manchester United are chalking out a player-plus-cash deal to swoop in for prime Liverpool target Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. The United player included in the deal is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as reported by the Daily Star.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have identified Olise as the solution for United's poor offensive form this season, which has only provided 22 goals in 20 games. Olise has been a standout performer for Crystal Palace since joining them from Reading for €9.3 million in 2021. He has racked up an impressive 11 goals and 20 assists across 80 games in all competitions for Palace.

This season, Olise came back in November from a long-term hamstring injury but has still scored five times and assisted once in nine Premier League games. His last performance might have been the best of the lot, a brace against Brentford in Palace's final game of 2023.

Liverpool have also been monitoring Olise for quite some time, as far back as his Reading days, sending scouts regularly to watch him in action. Jurgen Klopp is looking for a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement, as the Egyptian is being chased by many Saudi Pro League clubs. It would not come as a surprise if Liverpool also made a bid later on for Olise's services.

Even with Chelsea and Manchester City making moves for the 22-year-old last summer, Olise signed a four-year, £100,000 per week contract at Palace. The contract included a release clause worth almost double the £35 million in his previous one. To reduce the cash owed and sweeten the deal for Palace, Manchester United are set to offer Wan-Bissaka in the deal.

Palace have shown great interest in bringing back their former right-back Wan-Bissaka, who joined United in 2019 for £50 million. He has suited up 175 times for the Red Devils after appearing 46 times for Palace. United, being aware of Palace's long-term interest, exercised the option last month to extend Wan-Bissaka's contract till 2025. This was done to stave off any attempts made by Palace to sign him for free at the end of the year.

Rasmus Højlund wins Manchester United's December Goal of the Month

Rising Danish star Rasmus Højlund won Manchester United's December Goal of the Month award for scoring the winning volley against Aston Villa in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford on December 27.

Expand Tweet

It was Højlund's first EPL goal in 15 games, ending a goal drought. Manchester United have collectively struggled offensively, only managing 37 goals in 28 games this season, with Højlund also struggling to find his feet in the Premier League.

In the Champions League, however, Højlund was the joint top-scorer in the group stages, with five goals in six games. He still couldn't power Manchester United to a knockout berth as their lackluster defense conceded 15 in six games, sending United crashing out of the competition.