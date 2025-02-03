Manchester United suffer massive blow as they learn reported extent of injury to Lisandro Martinez 

Manchester United have been dealt a major blow as influential defender Lisandro Martinez is reportedly set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after damaging his ACL. The Argentine defender was stretchered off in tears during his side's 2-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Martinez has been an important player for Manchester United this season, making 20 appearances in the Premier League. The 26-year-old was forced off with an apparent knee injury during the game at Old Trafford on Sunday. Argentine outlet TyC Sports has reported that he has damaged his ACL (via Fabrizio Romano).

Former Ajax man Martinez had contested for the ball with Palace man Ismaila Sarr but suffered a foul during the duel in the 77th minute. He was unable to continue the game despite receiving attention from the medics, and was visibly shaken and in tears as he was carried off on a stretcher.

Manchester United will have to be without the defender for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. He has endured a series of injuries in recent years, with knee, hamstring, and foot problems limiting him to just 11 league appearances in the 2023-24 season.

With the transfer window hours from closing, Manchester United are unlikely to sign a replacement for Martinez. They will likely have to turn to Luke Shaw or 18-year-old Ayden Heaven, who joined the club from Arsenal this month, to provide cover at left centre-back.

Manchester United defender set for loan move to home country - Reports

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia is set to complete a Deadline Day loan move to PSV Eindhoven, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch left-back is set to leave the club with a medical already booked for his transfer.

Tyrell Malacia made eight appearances for the Red Devils this season, having returned from spending over a year on the sidelines with a knee problem. The left-back found himself behind Diogo Dalot in Ruben Amorim's plans at left wing-back, and he failed to establish himself in the coach's thoughts.

Malacia was close to a move to Benfica on loan earlier this month as Amorim made it clear that he did not feature in his plans, but the deal fell through. He will now return to play in the Netherlands for the first time since moving from Feyenoord to the Red Devils in 2022.

