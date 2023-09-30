Manchester United suffer worst start to a league season in 34 years after defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday (September 30) for their fourth league defeat of the season and second straight at home. The Red Devils have now picked up only nine points from their first seven league games, their worst start to a season in 34 years.

In a rematch of their midweek Carabao Cup clash - which Manchester United won 3-0 - the Red Devils were expected to win again at home.

Manager Erik ten Hag started Sofyan Amrabat at left-back for his full Premier League debut following an injury to Sergio Reguilon. The Red Devils were stunned by a 25th minute volley from Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen. The Dane struck a fierce volley from inside the box after a free-kick from Eberechi Eze was half-cleared.

Palace then prevented the Red Devils from scoring, marking their worst start to a season since 1989-90 when United finished 13th.

The win was a historic one for Palace's veteran manager Roy Hodgson in his last managerial season. The 76-year-old Englishman became the first manager in Premier League history to go five consecutive games without losing at Old Trafford, winning thrice.

What has happened to Manchester United?

This season, injuries have hampered Manchester United significantly. They're without any senior left-back and are also missing Lisandro Martinez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Injuries have not been the only issue with the Red Devils this season, as off-field issues have affected them, as well. Jadon Sancho is frozen out due to his issues with the manager, while Antony was only just reinstated amidst an ongoing investigation due to domestic violence allegations.

Manchester United find themselves in unfamiliar territory and in need of an urgent boost. They face Galatasaray on October 3 in the UEFA Champions League at home and will be keen to avoid a second defeat in the competition.

Fans are beginning to lose their patience in Ten Hag, who could soon lose his job if results don't improve.