Manchester United summer signing has agreed to join Turkish giants next season - Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has reached an agreement with Turkish champions Galatasaray to join them on a permanent basis ahead of the 2024-25 season. The Turkey international is set for an immediate return to his native country after just one season at Old Trafford.

Former Fenerbahce star Bayindir was signed by the Red Devils as a replacement for backup goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who joined Crystal Palace. The 25-year-old cost only £4 million and was meant to provide cover and competition for fellow summer signing Andre Onana.

Reports from Turkey indicate that Galatasaray have reached a full agreement with Altay Bayindir to join them in the summer after failing to impress in Manchester United red. He has managed only one appearance so far this season, playing in the FA Cup fourth round against Newport County when Onana was unavailable for the side.

Erik ten Hag has shown complete trust and preference for the Cameroon international ahead of Bayindir, and the former Fenerbahce man has had to accept a bench role. The Dutch manager stuck with Onana even when his performances for the side were unconvincing, and Bayindir is not prepared to remain on the bench much longer.

Turkish news outlet Futbol Anadolu revealed on X that the goalkeeper has signed an agreement to return to Turkey, and only formalities remain. It will bring to an end a disappointing spell in the Premier League for the goalkeeper, who became the first Turkish player to represent the Red Devils.

Manchester United set to move for Bayern Munich striker

Manchester United are in the hunt for a new striker ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season. The Red Devils spent around £70 million to bring Rasmus Hojlund to Old Trafford last summer and are keen to add another striker.

France international Anthony Martial is set to leave Old Trafford once his contract expires at the end of the season. The former AS Monaco striker is out with an injury, leaving the team light in the attacking department.

The Red Devils are considering a move for France U-21 star Mathys Tel, who is enjoying an impressive breakout season at Bayern Munich, as per Sky Sports. The 18-year-old has found the net six times this season, including against the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League.

The potential addition of Tel will leave Ten Hag's side with two of the finest young strikers in Europe.