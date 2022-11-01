Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously recreates Antony's special spin [WATCH]

Cristiano Ronaldo tried to recreate Antony’s trademark spin ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against West Ham United on Sunday (October 30).

Manchester United winger Antony has made a name for himself for his fancy feet. At Ajax, he regularly dazzled opponents with his clever changes of direction, step-overs, and swivels with the ball at his feet. The Brazilian has brought his bag of tricks to Old Trafford, and he whipped out his trademark swivel/spin in Thursday’s (October 27) 3-0 Europa League win over Sheriff Tiraspol. Antony’s spin was a treat to watch, but he overhit the following pass, leading to a goal kick for the Moldovian outfit.

During the warm-up ahead of United’s Premier League clash against West Ham, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to recreate Antony's spin. He proved that Antony’s spin was not easy to pull off, even in training.

Ronaldo only managed to complete half a turn before he lost control of the ball, causing the superstar to have a chuckle. Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s imitation below:

Cristiano Ronaldo has struggled to get going for Manchester United this season, scoring thrice and claiming an assist in a mere 14 games this season. Antony, on the other hand, has managed to score five times and provide two assists in 14 matches in all competitions.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes was not impressed with Antony’s spin

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes was not left impressed with Antony’s showboating against Sheriff. He criticized the Brazil international for needlessly squandering possession at 0-0 and thought it was disrespectful towards the opposition.

He told BT Sport (via Planet Football):

“I don’t know what he is doing, it is just ridiculous. It is showboating, he is not beating a man, he is not entertaining anyone. It’s 0-0 then he kicks the ball out of play.

“Look that’s the way he plays I’ve seen him do it many a time at Ajax as well. That’s just the way he is but I think he needs that knocking out of him.”

Antony, who missed the clash against West Ham with an injury, is expected to return to action in Manchester United’s Europa League group-deciding clash against Real Sociedad on November 3.

