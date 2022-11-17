Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's former teammate turns on him after explosive interview just days after hugging him on live TV

Cristiano Ronaldo's former team-mate Louis Saha has slammed the Portuguese striker for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. In the widely-discussed interview, Ronaldo slammed Manchester United's owners, the manager, and certain former players.

The Frenchman, who spent four years with Ronaldo at United, questioned the timing of the interview and added that he would not achieve anything out of it.

A few snippets of the 90-minute-long interview have been released by TV Broadcaster Morgan, where Ronaldo could be heard saying that he felt 'betrayed' and 'disrespected' at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old former Manchester United striker expressed his views on Ronaldo's shocking interview while interacting with the British betting site Compare.bet:

"He used to respond to issues on the field. Interviews don't help you respond whatsoever. I don't expect any interview from Cristiano to be the solution, because he always proved people wrong with the way he played.''

Saha believes that this is the first time the world has seen Ronaldo use such tactics to seek his way out of the club and this hasn't gone well with the kind of legendary stuff he has achieved.

He further added that Erik ten Hag is doing the right thing as the manager of the English club. Also, Ronaldo's interview overshadowed Garnacho's moment of fame in United's late 2-1 win over Fulham.

"This is the first time he’s using this kind of situation to get what he wants.It’s not going to benefit him in any way. If he wants a transfer, or if he feels like he's been betrayed, this interview doesn't help. It’s not the right timing because the manager is doing well, and it overshadows what Garnacho had done, winning the game against Fulham."

However, Saha had earlier admitted that Ronaldo had been disrespected by Manchester United and even questioned the tactics of the club's Dutch manager. He also added that the sudden drop in Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess has only added more to his frustration with the current situation at the club.

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of a 'Portugal vs Brazil' final in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

In an exclusive interview with Livescore, Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that a 'Brazil vs Portugal' final in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be a dream come true, one that will make the upcoming summit 'the best World Cup ever'.

The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar also said that he has been joking around with his Brazilian teammate Casemiro that they will face each other in the World Cup finals this year.

Ronaldo also said that the Portuguese national team is ready to compete at the highest level as they take on Nigeria in a warmup match on November 18 before their first Group H clash against Ghana on November 24.

Quizzed on whether he would want a 'Brazil vs Portugal' final in Qatar, Ronaldo said:

"I hope so. I joke with Casemiro and I say the final will be Portugal vs Brazil. Wow, [it] will be a dream. In my opinion, it will probably be the best World Cup ever."

