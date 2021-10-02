Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tells Solskjaer he wants to get the ball faster - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has apparently told Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the ball to him faster. The Portuguese star has made a hot start to life at Old Trafford upon his return to England.

He has scored five goals in as many games for the Red Devils but wants more accuracy in his side's upcoming games. According to reports, Ronaldo has asked Solskjaer that he wants the ball to be played faster to him during matches.

Why does Ronaldo want the ball faster?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the smartest footballers in the world. He operates with guile and speed inside the box to score his goals. A slow build-up makes it difficult for him to find space in and around the penalty area. It is probably due to this reason, he has asked Manchester United to play faster.

How will playing faster help Manchester United?

Manchester United have lethal forwards in their attacking setup. While the likes of Edinson Cavani are hard to mark due to their movement, younger stars like Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford are too fast to stop. Ronaldo is a forward who carries both abilities.

Hence, if their forward line is played faster, they will have more space to operate. It will allow the strikers to get into the game that much faster and showcase their skills better.

If they do not play in the forwards quickly, it allows opposition defenses to settle in and create a block shape at the back. The defensive organization makes it difficult for the Manchester United attackers, including Ronaldo, to break down opponents.

Why have Manchester United not played faster?

Playing fast, high-tempo football is like high-stakes poker. When one plays it fast, teams are more likely to score. However, if the team lose the ball in the process, they are caught in a transition by the opposition and could concede a goal on the counter.

Under Solskjaer, Manchester United have always preferred to play a slower brand of football. It has upset many United fans, who have seen the talented frontline not being put to good use in games.

However, Manchester United's defensive frailties have prevented them from playing the fast game. With Harry Maguire's slow pace at the back and the lack of a world-class central defensive midfielder, United are likely to cause more harm than good in a high-tempo game.

Ronaldo's request, although legit, may have to wait a little longer. At least not until Manchester United sign a proper first-team defensive midfielder next year.

