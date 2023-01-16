Manchester United superstar filmed having heated exchange with staff during derby win over rivals Man City

Video footage of Manchester United star Casemiro pushing a member of the team's medical staff during their Premier League fixture against Manchester City has surfaced on Twitter.

Manchester United secured a dominant 2-1 victory in an important league fixture against Manchester City. The Red Devils seemed dangerous going forward, creating four big chances in the encounter.

Jack Grealish did open the scoring for the Cityzens in the 60th minute of the derby with a header assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. However, Manchester United emerged victorious at the full-time whistle thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Casemiro had an excellent game in the middle of the park at Old Trafford, assisting the equalizing goal. During the encounter, the Brazil international was escorted off the pitch, but was visibly eager to get back on. He was seen shoving a member of the medical team who was trying to pull the Brazilian off the pitch so play could go on.

The Manchester United midfielder's extreme determination to return to the pitch and help his team was on display.

Video Footage of Casemiro's altercation with the team medic can be seen below:

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in the summer for around £70 million. The Brazil international has registered 15 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this term under manager Erik ten Hag, recording two goals and three assists.

Following United's victory over their Manchester counterparts, Erik ten Hag's side find themselves fourth in the standings, level on points with third-placed Newcastle United. They have reduced the gap to second-placed Manchester City to only one point.

Gary Neville lavishes praise on Manchester United midfielder and Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Ten Hag is doing an excellent job as the Red Devils' head coach. The Englishman heaped praise on the Dutch boss and said (via Sky Sports):

"Erik ten Hag is doing an unbelievable job there. He's still got a team that looks, on paper, well below what it needs to be. But he's extracted everything he needs from them."

Neville then lauded Casemiro for his performance at Old Trafford against the Cityzens, while also complimenting Ten Hag for starting Fred in the derby.

"Casemiro in midfield, big signing. It was a really good decision from Ten Hag to put Fred in [against City]. That United midfield at the Etihad earlier in the season was McTominay, Eriksen and Fernandes, putting another solid blocking player in with Fred was a masterstroke."

He added:

"It meant the game was more difficult for City, and Casemiro has been absolutely outstanding. Authority, composure, Man Utd's midfield was the problem for many years, and actually that's their strongest part of the team and instead they need additions at the back and upfront."

