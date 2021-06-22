Manchester United superstar hints at exit

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has hinted that his future may lie away from Old Trafford. The Englishman spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham after falling down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Lingard had a stellar spell on loan at West Ham, bagging nine goals and four assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers and helping them finish sixth in the Premier League. His performances even earned him a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad before Euro 2020.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lingard was asked about his future at Manchester United. The Englishman made it clear that he is looking for regular football. He said:

"Regular football is the most important thing for me. After going on loan and getting a good run in the team, you started to see the real me, with the goals and the assists. I've never doubted my ability, I've always believed in myself. I spoke to the manager (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer) in pre-season and said, 'I need game time'. He said, 'we can discuss it December time', and we spoke again and he agreed to let me go on loan. I had various conversations with him during my time at West Ham. He was very supportive and it was a great loan for me."

It remains to be seen whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has Lingard in his plans for the 2021-22 season.

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Manchester United man disappointed at being left out of England's Euro 2020 squad

Lingard in action for England

Lingard was also asked how he felt when he was not in the final England squad for Euro 2020. The Manchester United star told Sky Sports:

"It was emotional. You're sad and you're down, but you've got to respect the manager's decision. Me and Gareth have a great relationship, and now it's about supporting the boys. Last year, November time, I think no one thought I'd get near the team. But I worked hard, did well on loan and England came knocking.

"I enjoyed the camp in March - it's always good to be back with the boys. I played in those games, and then coming up to the Euros, being involved in the 33-man squad was brilliant as well. I worked so hard to get there. I didn't get picked, but I'll always carry on supporting the boys."

🗣 "It was emotional."



Jesse Lingard speaks about being left out of the #ENG squad for #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/2UtDa1wRLy — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 21, 2021

Also Read: Paul Merson's Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Arjun Panchadar