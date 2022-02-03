Manchester United superstar likely to return to action this weekend - Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba might return to first-team action during their FA Cup fourth round clash against Middlesbrough, according to the Daily Star.

Paul Pogba has not featured for the Red Devils since November 2021. The 28-year-old midfielder picked up a thigh injury whilst on international duty for France back in November. The last game Pogba played was United's 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on the 2nd of November.

However, the former Juventus star returned to first-team training in January and is on course to make his first appearance under Ralf Rangnick.

According to Manchester United's early team news report, things are looking positive for Paul Pogba ahead of their game against Middlesbrough. The report states:

"Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba's fitness will need to be assessed but there is a possibility both could be available for selection."

Luke Shaw, meanwhile, is also on the road to returning to the first-team after picking up a hamstring injury in December.

Manchester United @ManUtd



#MUFC | #FACup Ralf’s options for Friday could be boosted by Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw. Ralf’s options for Friday could be boosted by Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw. #MUFC | #FACup

These final few months of the 2021-22 season are crucial to Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United. The 28-year-old midfielder has just five months remaining on his deal and is yet to pen an extension with United. As things stand, it is highly likely that Pogba will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer.

However, if Pogba likes the football played under Rangnick and contributes to the cause, he could still sign a new contract. The future of a host of United superstars depends on where the team finishes in the Premier League. If they fail to secure Champions League football for next season, there is a chance they could lose Pogba.

Paul Pogba made an incredible start to the 2021-22 season for Manchester United. The midfield general registered seven assists in his first four Premier League matches. However, since then he has not made a single goal contribution.

Manchester United will look to advance in the FA Cup

Manchester United have a great opportunity to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup later this week. The Red Devils face Middlesbrough at Old Trafford in a game they are expected to win.

Middlesbrough are currently seventh in the Championship and are only outside the playoff positions by virtue of goal difference.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Red Devils secured a narrow 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round. Scott McTominay's early header was enough for Ralf Rangnick's side to make it into the fourth round.

Edited by Diptanil Roy