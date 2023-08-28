Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford buys limited edition Rolls Royce worth staggering price with unique ‘stardust’ paint

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford recently bought a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow, which is the Englishman's third Rolls-Royce car.

Marcus Rashford's love for cars is second to none. The Manchester United star already has a bunch of high-performance and luxurious cars in his garage. However, he has added another stellar automobile to his staggering collection.

As stated by the Sun, the 25-year-old already had two Rolls-Royce cars, which were a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a £700,000 Black Badge Wraith. And now, he has made it a three with the addition of £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow.

The car was released in 2018 by the brand as the bespoke limited edition motor is one of only 62 made. All the cars made during the time were colored “Stardust Blue” as they wanted to create a hologram of the Earth’s upper atmosphere. The SUV has a 6.75-liter, twin-turbocharged V12 engine which comes with a luxurious interior. In addition to that, it also has an audio system that features 18 speakers.

In Manchester United's last Premier League fixture, Marcus Rashford gave a clinical low cross to Christian Eriksen which flamed the comeback for the Red Devils after being 2-0 down. Nevertheless, Erik ten Hag's side eventually managed to recover from the early deficit by winning the match 3-2.

What are the other cars that Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has?

Marcus Rashford has a bunch of powerful cars, however, the Englishman's McLaren 765 Long Tail worth around £300,000 is one of the highlights. The racing machine has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine with 755 horsepower. Moreover, a 590 lb-ft. of torque powers the McLaren 765 LT.

According to GOAL, Marcus Rashford is also a huge Mercedes fanatic. He has six cars from the Stuttgart-based automotive brand. Rashford's collection consists of Mercedes-AMG G63 (£141,215), Mercedes-AMG GT63 S (£133,370), Mercedes S Class Coupe (£103,000), Mercedes GLA 2020 (£30,000), and Mercedes C Class Coupe (£38,000).

In addition to the SUVs, sedans, and hypercars, he also has a Range Rover Velar (£70,000) and Audi RS4 Avant (£66,261), accompanied by three Rolls-Royce cars. Other Premier League stars such as Luke Shaw and Erling Haaland also have Cullinans.