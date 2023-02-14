Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford caught unaware in hilarious number plate mix-up involving his £280,000 McLaren

Marcus Rashford was reportedly caught in a bizarre number plate mix-up. The Manchester United star was driving a McLaren while the number was registered for Skoda.

The 25-year-old was unaware of the situation and kept driving his McLaren 765 Long Tail with the registration of his Skoda Citigo, as per The Mirror. The Red Devils star has taken care of the situation after a recent check.

The issue did not lead to any legal action as it was treated as a supplier issue and had nothing to do with the footballer. The registration plate was in Rashford's name, but the cars got mixed up.

A source told The Mirror:

"It was a supplier issue and nothing to do with Marcus. It was a mistake he wasn't even aware of."

Manchester United in contract talks with Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is in the final 18 months of his contract at Manchester United after his current deal was extended by another year. The Red Devils star is in talks to sign a new contract, but has not agreed terms yet.

Contract has been extended until June 2024 but Manchester United will meet his agents to offer new long term deal soon. Ten Hag, ‘obsessed’ with MR as key part of project. Marcus Rashford, completely changed under Erik ten Hag. Fantastic numbers and clear improvement.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC Contract has been extended until June 2024 but Manchester United will meet his agents to offer new long term deal soon. Ten Hag, ‘obsessed’ with MR as key part of project. Marcus Rashford, completely changed under Erik ten Hag. Fantastic numbers and clear improvement. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFCContract has been extended until June 2024 but Manchester United will meet his agents to offer new long term deal soon. Ten Hag, ‘obsessed’ with MR as key part of project. https://t.co/xp14jeCf1l

Erik ten Hag has commented on the situation and said:

"The last I can't answer, it is confidential about talks between clubs and players. I think he understands Man United is his club, that's first, and also in this environment, in this team, he is playing his best football. He is improving and that is about him. Because he is working on the good things, he is giving 100 per cent energy and he has a good plan and I think also in this team he can bring his qualities."

Continuing to talk about the forward, he added:

"So this team can help him be in the right position to score goals when he is good at. This team is constructed like this so that his qualities come in front. So I think he knows that but, definitely, he is important for us. If we want to get the success we want, we need him."

Manchester United are aware of the interest from PSG in Rashford, as the Ligue 1 side's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports.

