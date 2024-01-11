Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford gets £60 parking ticket after leaving £280,000 McLaren on double yellow lines

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received a £60 fine for parking his McLaren 765 Long Tail supercar on double yellow lines. According to The Daily Mail, the incident took place outside the Juniper Restaurant in Cheshire, Manchester.

A traffic warden reportedly took just 15 minutes to spot Rashford's erroneous parking, leaving the fine for the forward to retrieve from his windscreen. He was seen exiting the Juniper Restaurant, dressed in a black tracksuit, after having lunch with fellow Red Devils' teammate Tyrell Malacia.

The McLaren Long Tail, valued at £280,000, isn't Marcus Rashford's only supercar, as the long-time Manchester United star has a passion for luxury vehicles. His garage includes a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan and a Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Rashford has struggled for form this season, managing only three goals and two assists in 19 Premier League appearances. Last season, the Englishman scored 17 goals in 35 league appearances. However, his performances lately have been promising as he scored against Nottingham Forest in the league before providing an assist against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup.

Manchester United eye Leeds United talent amid midfield revamp

Manchester United are interested in signing Leeds United's young prodigy Archie Gray, according to reports from Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle). The 17-year-old midfielder has made significant strides in reaching his potential with impressive performances for the Peacocks in the Championship this season.

The Red Devils' interest in the young talent follows their decision not to make a full transfer offer for on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is now on international duty at AFCON. The Fiorentina midfielder has not met expectations at Old Trafford, despite hopes that he would improve the level of United's midfield this season.

Meanwhile, Archie Gray has made 27 appearances for Leeds' senior team this season, racking up well over 2,000 minutes across all competitions. According to the report, United's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the talented midfielder.

Gray's contract with Leeds is set to expire in 2025 and he could be available for cheap this summer if he decides not to extend his deal with the Championship club.