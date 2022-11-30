Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford joins fiancee Lucia Loi in the stands after brilliant performance in World Cup game against Wales

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was seen in the stands locking lips with his fiance Lucia Loi, following England's FIFA World Cup clash with Wales on 29 November.

The 25-year-old was a key player for the Three Lions as he scored two goals in the Three Lions' 3-0 win.

Rashford was very pleased with his performance on the night as he left the pitch to find his fiance in the stands after the game. As per the Daily Mail, Lucia Loi, who has dated Rashford since high school, was wearing an England shirt with his name on the back.

Earlier this year, the Manchester United forward asked Lucia to marry him while they were vacationing in Hollywood. The couple revealed their engagement to their fans on social media, and many are now looking forward to the wedding.

The forward scored a remarkable freekick to open the floodgates for England in the clash against Wales. He went to his knees and pointed to the sky in celebration and later revealed that he dedicated his effort to a friend who had recently passed on.

Speaking after the game, Rashford said:

"I lost one of my friends a couple of days ago. He had quite a long battle with cancer. I'm pleased I scored for him, he was a big supporter and a good friend of mine. He was someone who came into my life."

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Hakim Ziyech: Reports

Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The former Ajax ace has seen game time hard to come by under former boss Thomas Tuchel and current manager Graham Potter.

Ziyech has made just nine appearances across competitions for the Blues so far this season. This has led to him becoming the target of another Premier League side if reports circulated by Calciomercato (via SportWitness) are to be believed.

The Italian publication claims that Ziyech has attracted attention from Manchester United as well as AC Milan following the player's performances for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the termination of Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the Red Devils, United manager Erik ten Hag finds himself in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Signing the Moroccan would make sense, with Ziyech enjoying success with the Dutch boss during their time together at Ajax. It is possible that the pair could strike up a successful partnership at Manchester United as well.

