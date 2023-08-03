Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has shed light on the weaknesses he reckons he possesses in his game.

The Red Devils attacker was in red-hot form last season, bagging 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He enjoyed his best campaign to date under Erik ten Hag and bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 season.

However, most of Rashford's goals came from his right foot which caused goalkeepers problems throughout the past year. It's the other foot that the Manchester United frontman reckons is a weakness of his as well as his heading abilities. He told The Overlap:

"Mine are left foot and heading. I always want to work on them. I still feel like I should score more [headers] because I out-jump most people."

Rashford has quite a tall frame for a wide forward as he stands at 6 feet tall. He has continuously shown that he has a good jumping ability but has evidently lacked consistency when heading.

Just four of his 30 goals last season were headers while he scored the same amount of goals with his left foot. It's an area in his game that he wants to work on and there is perhaps no better manager to do it under than Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician has overseen a massive transformation of Rashford that has allowed him to bounce back to his very best. He does admit that the Manchester United boss' training regimes are tough:

"Erik's is one of the toughest I'd say. Running wise but also, we do a lot of passing drills. It's a lot of mental concentration. When you're tired it's difficult to concentrate."

The England international shined under Ten Hag last season and has cemented his future with the Red Devils by signing a new five-year deal last month. He is now tasked with building on last season's excellent outing.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Rashford's progression last season

Erik ten Hag lavished praise on his attacker.

Rashford enjoyed the best form of his career last season, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It was in March when the 25-year-old struck his 30th goal of the season for club and country.

He did so in a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League which took him up to sixth place in all-time Manchester United goalscorers in Europe. Ten Hag touched on the forward's development at the time (via Sky Sports):

"He has progressed during the season. He was not in the best shape when he started the season. The way we play, it gives him a base, then he brings his skills and attitude. It's bringing him progress and the team a lot of joy. It's bringing Marcus a lot of goals and us a lot of wins."

The Red Devils frontman will look to carry that form into the new season. His side will kick off their campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14) at Old Trafford.