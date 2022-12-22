Manchester United superstar set to miss Carabao Cup quarter-final

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes will miss the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The Portuguese ace picked up his second yellow card of the competition this season in their win over Burnley last evening (21 December). His first yellow card came in their 4-2 win over Aston Villa on 10 November.

As per Carabao Cup rules, a player who receives two consecutive yellow cards will be suspended for the next game. Hence, Fernandes will be unable to take part in Manchester United's quarter-final clash.

The yellow cards are erased after the quarter-finals so no player will miss the final if they reach that stage.

Fernandes led Manchester United to a 2-0 win over Burnley in the Round of 16 at Old Trafford last evening. He made five key passes, created one big chance and won five of his six duels.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🏻 Great way to come back to Old Trafford Great way to come back to Old Trafford 💪🏻 https://t.co/bsghjW3wCs

Christian Eriksen opened the scoring for the Red Devils after Aaron Wan-Bissaka put in an excellent cross from a Fernandes long ball.

Marcus Rashford then won the ball in his own half before running toward the Burnley goal and scoring brilliantly.

The draw for the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup will take place after the Manchester City vs. Liverpool clash today (22 December).

Erik ten Hag on Marcus Rashford after Manchester United's win over Burnley

Ten Hag was pleased with his side's performance against the Clarets and also acknowledged the threat possessed by Rashford.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website after the game, he said:

"I think he was a threat for the defending line of Burnley. He moved so often behind the defending line and they are the most difficult situations to get the ball there. But with the passing capabilities of players like Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno, we have the players that can get the ball there."

He added:

"[You have to] keep going and keep believing that the ball is going to get there, but it is an investment. [It] costs a lot of energy and costs a lot of power and today he got the benefit from it. It was a dribble and a great goal."

The Red Devils will next host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on 27 December.

