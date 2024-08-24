Manchester United superstar spotted losing his cool as he expresses frustration at Bruno Fernandes during 2-1 defeat at Brighton

Manchester United's midfielder Casemiro had a brief moment of frustration with captain Bruno Fernades during the side's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. The Red Devils suffered the first loss of the season after a below-par performance at the Amex on Saturday, August 24.

Former United forward Danny Welbeck gave the home side the lead in the 32nd minute. Winger Amad Diallo restored parity for the Red Devils in the 60th minute. However, Joao Pedro stole the winner for the Seagulls with effectively the last kick of the match.

Minutes before the opening goal, Casemiro was livid at Fernandes after a missed opportunity that could have led to a goal for Manchester United. The club won a free kick in the opposition half, and the skipper stepped up to deliver the setpiece.

He floated the ball into the path of the Brazilian defender who was unmarked. However, Fernandes' delivery came in late, and the ball ended up behind Casemiro, who had already made a run. The former Real Madrid man rallied back to the ball but failed to keep his effort on target, blasting the ball over the bar.

However, instead of brooding over his missed chance, the midfielder quickly turned his frustration on the Portuguese ace, obviously stating his discontentment with the delivery.

A few minutes after the incident, Brighton took the lead through Welbeck. Manchester United must now get their acts together ahead of next week's tough challenge against rivals Liverpool at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ex-Manchester United star Danny Welbeck reaches personal milestone after scoring against former club

Former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck was on the scoresheet for Brighton in their 2-1 victory over the Red Devils. Welbeck, 33, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute to put the Seagulls ahead.

In doing so, he reached a personal milestone of 100 career goals. The Englishman also became the first former Manchester United player to score five Premier League goals against them. His overall tally against his former employees stands at six goals in 17 games.

Welbeck began his career at Old Trafford in 2008 before leaving for Arsenal in 2014. He spent five seasons with the Gunners and enjoyed a one-year stint with Watford before linking up with Brighton in 2020.

He made 142 appearances for the Manchester club, recording 29 goals and 17 assists in the process. With the Red Devils, he won the league title (2012-13 and two League cups (2008-09, 2009-10).

