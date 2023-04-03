"Petulant, entitled cry baby" - Manchester United superstar throws boot in frustration after being denied free kick, causes online outrage

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford was left frustrated during his team's 2-0 Premier League defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday, 2 April. After being clipped by Dan Burn in the first half, Rashford threw his boot to the ground in frustration. The 25-year-old, however, wasn't punished for his action.

United had a poor outing against the Magpies at St James' Park. Eddie Howe's team avenged their Carabao Cup final defeat with a 2-0 win. Joe Willock and Callum Wilson were the scorers for the Toons.

Rashford's actions, however, didn't go unnoticed. Many believe that the attacker, who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, should have been shown a yellow card for his offense.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Rashford slamming his own boot into the ground like the petulant, entitled cry baby he is. What an embarrassing football club!"

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford's anger-filled actions against Newcastle United:

#NUFC Rashford slamming his own boot into the ground like the petulant, entitled cry baby he is.What an embarrassing football club! Rashford slamming his own boot into the ground like the petulant, entitled cry baby he is.What an embarrassing football club! 😆#NUFC

Bjørn Westblad @bjorwesToon @NUFC_Index It's almost like that kind of dissent isn't ok.... But somehow it's fine for them. @NUFC_Index It's almost like that kind of dissent isn't ok.... But somehow it's fine for them.

James Shaw @BigShaw1 Rashford not booked for literally throwing his boot at the ground??? Any other player in the league and it’s an easy yellow Rashford not booked for literally throwing his boot at the ground??? Any other player in the league and it’s an easy yellow

Wayne Rooney praised Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's management of Marcus Rashford

Rashford and Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney recently lauded how Erik ten Hag has managed Marcus Rashford on a personal level. Rashford has flourished immensely under Ten Hag this season.

Rooney claimed that he trusts the Dutch manager to help Rashford reach his potential. The former England striker wrote in his column for The Times:

“I would trust any call Ten Hag makes with him, because Ten Hag has handled Marcus so well. His man-management has been a major strength. From everything I’ve heard about him, a lot of what he does is actually common sense."

Rooney further added:

“There are high demands on the players in training sessions and in games, but at the training ground you need to create an environment where people enjoy coming to work and that is what he has done.”

Rooney then went on to refer to Sir Alex Ferguson, claiming that the legendary manager was a master of that trait. The former striker pointed out that it was an aspect that Louis van Gaal lacked during his time at Old Trafford.

“It’s what Sir Alex Ferguson did too and it’s why players struggled under Louis van Gaal because under Louis — although I liked him — it felt too serious for a number of the squad.”

Rashford's form will be crucial for Manchester United as they look to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

