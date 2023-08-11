Manchester United supporters planning protests against Mason Greenwood's reintegration into Red Devils squad

Manchester United supporters are planning to protest the idea of getting controversial young prodigy back into the squad.

Following Mason Greenwood's acquittal from his impending criminal case, Manchester United have been assessing their options regarding the youngster's reintegration into the squad. However, this development seems to be ostracizing a faction of the Red Devils' fan base, with rumours of planned protests surfacing.

Manchester United fans with a protest banner

Mason Greenwood has been serving a suspension from the club ever since he was charged with committing multiple concerning violations. Having been associated with the club since he was six years old, the talented forward was accused of some very serious crimes against his partner, including attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Nevertheless, Mason Greenwood saw his charges dropped just one year after being arrested due to the withdrawal of key witnesses and some new evidence being uncovered later in the legal proceedings. Manchester United have been conducting an internal investigation of their own, in order to take a legitimate and justified decision on the future of their academy graduate.

United's stance on Greenwood has caused a rift in their fans, with multiple female supporters seemingly upset with the possibility of seeing him continue his career at their beloved club.The 21-year-old forward last appeared in the famous red shirt back in January of 2022, when Manchester United settled for a slim 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Despite being stranded on the sidelines for more than a year now, Mason Greenwood has continued to work on his game. The England international has been training under individual football coach Ben Mangan as per the Sun.

While the young player has been freed from all supposed charges, his future at Manchester United looks bleak at best, with no promising news coming his way. Furthermore, fans' distrust in Mason Greenwood is certainly going to add more hurdles to his potential comeback.

Manchester United have reinforcements ready to replace Mason Greenwood in a worst-case scenario

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

The 20-time Premier League champions are understandably taking steps to ensure their future from an attacking perspective. Manchester United recently confirmed the big-money signing of Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A giants Atalanta, capturing their target for a whopping €75m.

Anthony Martial's future is yet to be decided, but the Frenchman is more than capable of serving as a deputy to the young Denmark international. United had also secured the services of Antony from Ajax last season for a whopping €95 milion. He played 47 games across competitions in Greenwood's preferred right wing position and scored 10 goals, giving five assists.

Only time will tell if Greenwood will play for his boyhood club ever again.