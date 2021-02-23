Manchester United take decision on Jesse Lingard future

Jesse Lingard was edging closer to a permanent exit from Manchester United after securing a loan deal to West Ham United in the winter transfer window. However, he might have performed his way back into the Red Devils' plans.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United have decided not to allow the Hammers to sign Jesse Lingard permanently at the end of this season. The club will reportedly block the option in the loan deal that allows West Ham United to automatically sign Lingard once his loan deal is over.

The Englishman rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, joining the club as a seven-year-old in 2000. After a series of loan spells, Lingard eventually broke into the Manchester United team in the 2015/16 season under Louis van Gaal. Jesse Lingard was also heavily involved under Jose Mourinho, even though he failed to cement a place in the first eleven.

Lingard continued to be in the mix during the initial stages of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign at Manchester United. But the midfielder found himself further down the pecking order after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the emergence of Mason Greenwood. He was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the summer but ended up staying at the club.

When West Ham signed him on loan for the rest of the season in the winter, it was expected that Lingard’s association with the Red Devils was coming to an end.

Four games.



Three goals, one assist.



West Ham heading towards the top four.@JesseLingard came to play ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3pkUkdrkRs — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 21, 2021

However, it now appears the Englishman has fought his way back into Solskjaer’s plans, thanks to a string of impressive performances for the Hammers. Jesse Lingard has already managed three goals from four appearances with the London side, giving Manchester United fans a timely reminder of his qualities.

Rumours claim the Red Devils will not afford West Ham the option to turn his loan into a permanent deal come summer.

An in-form Jesse Lingard would be valuable to Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has impressed for West Ham United

Advertisement

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table after 25 games, ten points behind leaders Manchester City. Even though their record on the road has been impeccable, the Red Devils have struggled to win games at Old Trafford this term.

Manchester United might want Jesse Lingard back this summer to take Juan Mata’s spot in the squad. West Ham United could try to sign Lingard permanently. #MUFC [@DeanJonesBR] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) February 23, 2021

As such, perhaps Solskjaer would not mind having the option of Jesse Lingard to call upon next season, as Manchester United try to plug the gap between their city rivals. However, Ling also needs to maintain his good performances to break into the first team at Old Trafford upon his return.