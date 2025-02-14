Manchester United talent Chido Obi-Martin asks for change in name; club accept request and update on official website

Manchester United youngster Chido Obi-Martin reportedly requested a name change with the club and the Red Devils accepted it. The Danish striker will now go by Chido Obi, as per SportBible, and the club have also updated the same on their official website.

Chido joined the Red Devils in October 2024 from Arsenal after his schoolboy deal with the Gunners expired. He scored 32 times and provided three assists in 21 games for the north London side's U-18s. He has scored 12 goals and provided one assist in nine games for the Manchester side.

He is highly rated at Old Trafford, with Manchester United's under-18 manager Adam Lawrence saying about him (via SportBible):

“He wants to score goals and get himself into those positions, but I was really pleased with him just in terms of his link-up play — not just stretching and running in behind but recognising when to show into feet, how to use his body to shield the ball and when to bring others into play.”

The Danish talent will be eyeing a place in the Red Devils' first team sooner rather than later, as the English giants continue to struggle to get consistent returns from Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

"He’s doing his job, he’s improving, he’s playing in the youth teams" - Manchester United head coach discusses the chance of integrating Chido Obi into the first team

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim recently discussed the possibility of Danish forward Chido Obi playing for the first team this season. Since his arrival, the 17-year-old has been phenomenal for the Red Devils' youth team and looks good enough to step up to the first team.

However, Amorim is keen to allow the young forward to continue his development before throwing him into the deep end. Speaking about the striker's chances, the Portuguese tactician said (via SportBible):

"He’s doing his job, he’s improving, he’s playing in the youth teams, and we have also other players that can play in that position. Rasmus [Hojlund] and Josh [Zirkzee] are there, we bought these two players, so we need to improve them and then sometimes the confidence can change a player.

"We will see in the end of the season, but, until then, we have two strikers that can score goals. They proved it in the past. Let’s see if we can improve as a team, to help them to score goals."

Manchester United currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The Glostrup-born striker could be the next youngster to come through the ranks and help return the English giants to the heights they want to be.

