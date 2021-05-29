Manchester United target breaks silence on his Real Madrid future 

Manchester United target Raphael Varane has explained that he isn’t thinking about his future, and is focused on playing for France in the upcoming Euros.

The centre-back has just a year remaining on his current contract with Real Madrid, and could be sold this summer to make way for new signings.

Real Madrid value the player at £60 million, and Manchester United are looking to make a move for the Frenchman as they want to shore up their defense this summer.

Amidst all the speculation involving his future, Varane has admitted that now isn’t the time to focus on his future with the Euros set to begin in a couple of weeks’ time.

“This is not the time to talk about my future. I am focused on the selection, on this Euro. It is normal and logical to ask the question and for my part it is normal and logical to focus on the upcoming deadlines

“We are all human beings. We can think about it. As for my personal case, I am focused on the objectives that we have in the France team, it is not a subject that I will discuss every day in my room at Clairefontaine.

“I am focused on my goal, and now is not the time to discuss it. If I have to talk about it, it will be directly with the people concerned,” Varane said as quoted by Manchester Evening News.

Manchester United want to pair up Varane with Harry Maguire

Manchester United are widely expected to sign another centre-back this summer, and Varane is being seen as the ideal defender to play alongside club captain Harry Maguire.

Maguire has already left a mark in the dressing room and on the pitch, but with someone like Varane alongside him, Manchester United could cut out the England international’s weaknesses.

Still only 28, Varane has several more years of top-flight football left in him, and is at the peak of his powers right now.

Manchester United have tried and failed to sign Varane in the past, but are in a good position to get the deal over the line this time.

