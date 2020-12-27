Manchester United target Brighton star Yves Bissouma as replacement for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly joined the race for Brighton midfielder, Yves Bissouma. United view Bissouma as a potential replacement for French star, Paul Pogba who has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

According to journalist Jonathan Shrager, Bissouma has become a target for an array of clubs ahead of the January and summer transfer windows. Bissouma's representative Michael N'Cho has 'confirmed' there is growing interest from Manchester United as well as Arsenal and Liverpool.

Yves Bissouma moved to Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee from French club Lille. He has been Brighton's standout performer this season, despite the club languishing in seventeenth place in the Premier League table.

Yves Bissouma's dynamic and aggressive style of play at the base of midfield has caught the attention of some of Europe's top clubs such as Manchester United. The Red Devils are currently having to deal with the possibility of losing star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Former Southamptopn defender and Give Me Sport pundit Jack Saville thinks that the signing of Yves Bissouma could be a win-win situation for United, due to the 'swagger' that he would bring to the side.

"[Yves] Bissouma certainly plays with a swagger and authority that suggests he's more than capable of making the step up to Manchester United, and he could be budget replacement for Pogba given Mino Raiola's recent claim that 'it's over' for his client at Old Trafford," Saville wrote.

"Though the 24-year-old is not as spuremely talented as Pogba, his all-action style of play including 3.3 tackles and 1.5 dribbles per game this season, bears similarity to the divisive France international," he added.

Bissouma's impressive performances for Brighton mean that the Seagulls will not let go of the Mali international for a cheap price. The interest from some of England's biggest clubs is likely to start a bidding war for the defensive midfielder.

"He'd be an excellent addition if Ed Woodward can strike an agreement below £30 million. Yves Bissouma is valued at £11.7 million by Transfermarkt but one would imagine that Brighton would see a fee in excess of the £15.2 million they paid for him in 2018," said Saville.

Manchester United currently have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred to play the likes of Fred and Scott Mctominay in recent weeks ahead of Paul Pogba.

The club are also looking for a long-term replacement for veteran midfielder, Nemanja Matic. The Red Devils will be eager to not miss out on the opportunity to sign one of the most sought-after talents in world football at the moment in Yves Bissouma