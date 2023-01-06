Manchester United target changes agents ahead of anticipated transfer - Reports

Manchester United target Moises Caicedo has changed agents ahead of an anticipated transfer to the Red Devils, according to reports.

Noted journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted about Caicedo changing agents, claiming that the midfielder is preparing for his future move.

Caicedo, preparing for his future move. Moises Caicedo has already made his decision regarding his new agents — been told will be Manuel Sierra (Futbol Division) and Ali Barat, who already represent Hincapie from Bayer.

Moises Caicedo was linked with Manchester United in 2021 but the club decided against signing him and the midfielder joined Brighton & Hove Albion instead.

The Sun newspaper claims that Manchester United would have to pay £70 million to sign him next summer.

Manchester United won’t be the only one interested in him. Graham Potter could attempt to bring him to Chelsea, and Sky Sports also report Liverpool are keen on signing the player.

Manchester United's reported first choice target is England's Jude Bellingham, but his asking price of £140 million could put off the Manchester club with Caicedo providing a cheaper alternative.

Caicedo has impressed both for Ecuador and Brighton and is just 21 years old.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes is claiming that Liverpool are the ’great favourites' ahead of Chelsea and United in the battle for Caicedo.

Ben Jacobs, writing for Caught Offside, said that Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign him.

“I’m still told he’s on Chelsea’s radar more than Liverpool’s, but the Reds have a historical interest in him since before he joined Brighton,” Jacobs wrote for Caught Offside.

“They seriously explored signing him, but it was a messy deal because Caicedo was represented by multiple agencies, there were loads of side-fees, and so even though the fee Brighton ended up paying was small, it was a complicated deal with other costs.

“I’m told this hasn’t really changed and so it’s unlikely Liverpool will bid for Caicedo this January, not just because of the need to negotiate with Brighton, but because of the other figures involved, this isn’t really how Liverpool do business."

“Right now, Brighton are quoting prices in excess of £70-80million, which is a huge outlay in what would generally be a complicated negotiation. This is why they haven’t bid and are unlikely to do so.”

With so many suitors interested in Caicedo, it will be interesting to see where he heads next.

