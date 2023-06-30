Manchester United target Mehdi Taremi claimed his potential transfer would be more difficult than Liverpool star Darwin Nunez. He further added this will be due to his nationality and difficulty getting a passport.

Taremi currently plays for FC Porto. The Iranian was asked about Darwin Nunez joining Liverpool from Benfica.

Speaking about the matter, Taremi said (via O Jogo):

“Darwin is a top player, but in football, the passport is also very important. A player who comes from a football country has an easier job. Take the case of Japanese players. more open to them than to us (Iranians). Darwin's move to Liverpool will be much easier than transferring a player like me."

According to Jornal de Noticias, Taremi is a transfer target for Manchester United. He has been playing for Porto since 2020 and has so far made 147 appearances for the club, scoring 80 times and providing 49 assists.

The 30-year-old scored 31 goals and provided 14 assists in 51 matches across competitions this past season.

United are keen on reinforcing their attack. The club announced Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer will return to Burnley and Bayern Munich respectively upon the expiration of their loan spells.

Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane are topping the club's wishlist for a new striker.

Roy Keane doubtful about Mason Mount's impact at Manchester United

Manchester United and Chelsea have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mason Mount. The player leaves his childhood club to embark on a new journey in his career.

Roy Keane, however, is unsure whether Mount would make the Red Devils a better team. The Irishman took the example of Mount's struggle to get regular game time at Chelsea in 2022-23.

Keane told Sky Sports:

“You’d hope to think United could challenge them [City] next year, but it’s going to be very, very difficult because City are brilliant and they’ve got a great, great manager. I wouldn’t be so sure about Mount. They’ve been linked with lots of players but the one who would excite you is Kane."

He added:

“I know he can bounce back and he’s got qualities, I was raving about him a few years ago but he’s just gone missing this last year or two, again, one or two injuries, the fact he can’t get in a bad Chelsea team."

Mount made 35 appearances for the Red Devils this past season, scoring three goals and providing six assists across competitions. Whether he can bounce back under Erik ten Hag remains to be seen.

