Manchester United target left out of current club's squad amid transfer uncertainty, player wants move to the PL giants - Reports

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's future hangs in the balance as he has been left out of the squad list for their upcoming friendlies, further fueling speculations of a potential move to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are reportedly expected to initiate formal talks for the talented midfielder soon as they prepare for the possible departures of Fred and Donny Van de Beek from the club.

According to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Amrabat's desire to join the ranks of the Premier League giants has never wavered. This assertion aligns with recent reports indicating that the player is keen on switching to Old Trafford.

Revealing details involving Amrabat and the Red Devils, Romano said:

''Sofyan Amrabat, not called up for next Fiorentina game. Manchester United, expected to open formal talks for Amrabat soon as Fred and Donny Van de Beek are close to leaving the club. Amrabat wants Manchester United, this has never changed.''

The pursuit of Amrabat comes as no surprise, as the 26-year-old Moroccan international showcased his skills and potential with a series of eye-catching performances at the 2022 World Cup.

United's manager, Erik ten Hag, has identified Amrabat as a prime candidate to bolster their midfield, aiming to reunite with the player he previously coached at Utrecht.

The Red Devils have already been active in the transfer market this summer, securing the signings of Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined fee of £107 million.

Additionally, they have reached an agreement with Atalanta for the acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund. However, their ambition doesn't end there, and they are now focused on securing Amrabat's services.

Despite Amrabat's desire to move, United faces a challenge in acquiring him at the right price. The club reportedly holds firm on their midfielder valuation of just over £21 million. The Red Devils may have to offload some current players to fund the potential transfer.

Manchester United secretly pursuing Sofyan Amrabat amidst ongoing talks with Fiorentina - Reports

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Manchester United has been engaging in covert communication with Fiorentina, discussing the possible transfer of midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The talks are said to be conducted through intermediaries, with both clubs carefully evaluating the situation.

However, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to formally bid for Amrabat's services only after the departures of Brazilian midfielder Fred and Dutch international Donny Van de Beek from Old Trafford.

With the transfer window still open, all eyes are on the negotiations, and Red Devils fans are eager to witness how the situation unfolds in the coming weeks.