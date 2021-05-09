Manchester United target Premier League star as replacement for David de Gea - Reports

Manchester United reportedly want to sign West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone as a replacement for David de Gea this summer. The Spanish shot-stopper is expected to leave Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to use Dean Henderson as his first-choice goalkeeper.

According to ESPN, Manchester United are likely to face heavy competition from Tottenham and West Ham United for the signature of Johnstone. The West Brom goalkeeper has been one of the shining lights for the Baggies in a season that will most likely see them relegated from the Premier League.

Sam Johnstone spent his youth career with Manchester United before making his debut for the club in 2011. The goalkeeper spent the next six years of his career on loan at seven different clubs before finally joining West Brom in 2018 in a deal worth £6.5 million.

The 28-year-old played a key role in helping West Brom attain promotion back to the Premier League last season and has continued his good form between the posts this campaign.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is likely to leave Old Trafford after ten years with the club. The four-time winner of the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award has lost his place in the starting XI to Dean Henderson in recent weeks.

The Spaniard's last two seasons at Old Trafford have been plagued by errors which have led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer using Dean Henderson as his first choice.

De Gea is unlikely to accept a backup role at Manchester United and will therefore look for a move away from the club in the summer.

Sam Johnstone is unlikely to accept a backup role at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to sign a backup goalkeeper this summer with Dean Henderson impressing as United's first-choice between the sticks. If signed, Sam Johnstone is likely to play for the Red Devils in Cup competitions.

West Brom shotstopper Sam Johnstone is unlikely to accept the role of a bit-part player and will look to join a club where he will be the first choice.