Manchester United target not thinking about transfer window ahead of Europa League final

Villarreal defender Pau Torres has rejected transfer talks ahead of the Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday.

The Yellow Submarine will face Manchester United in Gdansk and will have the chance to win their first ever Europa League title under Unai Emery.

For Pau Torres, though, it could be a game where he auditions against his future teammates, as he has been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United are expected to sign a centre-back this summer, and Torres is one of the players they are reportedly considering.

The defender is still only 24, but has put in some impressive displays for Villarreal. His performances have even earned him a national team call-up over Sergio Ramos for the upcoming Euros.

Torres focused on Villarreal and not Manchester United

When Torres was asked about a potential move to Villarreal’s upcoming opponents, he explained that he had not thought about anything beyond the final yet.

“For now I only think as a player dressed in yellow, I see my life linked to this club. For now I have a contract here [until June 2024] and I do not see beyond this final or what may come this summer. God willing I can be in the Euros. I only want the first title for my club, for my people, and then to represent Spain in a tournament as big as this,” Torres told the Pure Football Podcast.

Regardless of what happens in the final, Manchester United are expected to pursue Torres this summer. If the centre-back can impress for Spain in the Euros, his stock will certainly go up.

Along with Torres, Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

Torres’ contract with Villarreal does not expire until 2024, so the Spanish side will be able to demand a steep transfer fee for his sale.

It remains to be seen how Manchester United approach the transfer window, as they have been linked with moves for a centre-back, an attacking player, as well as a holding midfielder.