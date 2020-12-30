Manchester United targeting three players in January – Reports

Manchester United are targeting three players in the January transfer window, according to reports. The Red Devils are already awaiting the arrival of Amad Diallo, who was signed in the summer, but he may not be the only player arriving at Old Trafford next month.

Manchester United have traditionally refrained from spending in January, instead preferring to get their business done in the summer. However, the Red Devils have indulged in the winter transfer window every now and then, most notably in 2006, when Sir Alex Ferguson brought Patrice Evra and Nemanja Vidic to Old Trafford. The two proved to be terrific buys and were pivotal in United’s success in the previous decade.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hit jackpot this January when he managed to bring Bruno Fernandes to the club. The Portuguese immediately transformed Manchester United’s fortunes and inspired the Red Devils to a third-place finish last season.

Magnificent @MarcusRashford 💫

Fantastic @Fred08Oficial 👏

Brilliant @B_Fernandes8 ✨



Who gets your vote for the final #MUFC Player of the Month award of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣❓ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 30, 2020

The Red Devils are currently on a fantastic run of form in the league. Manchester United are second in the table, two points behind reigning champions Liverpool and are undefeated in their last nine league games, winning seven of them. Solskjaer’s side have also reached the Carabao Cup Semi-Final once again.

The Norwegian is now ready to make a few pivotal signings in January to bolster his chances of securing silverware this season.

#mufc are planning for January and next summer with Solskjær as manager. Solskjær was in contact with Amad Diallo this week. Solskjær is already working towards new players and the club's strategy. United are absolutely happy with Ole #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego] — utdreport (@utdreport) December 30, 2020

Manchester United targeting smart buys in January

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United are set for a busy month ahead and have their eye on three players at the moment. One of them is Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier.

The Red Devils have benefited from the arrival of Alex Telles in the summer, as competition for places has inspired Luke Shaw to hit the form of his life. Solskjaer is hoping for a similar effect with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose development has not gone as per plans so far.

Advertisement

However, Trippier’s 10-match ban for betting violations has prompted Manchester United to turn their attention to Norwich City’s Max Aarons, who could be tailor-made for Old Trafford. The 20-year-old has been indispensable for the Canaries this season, helping his club reach the top of the Championship after 22 games.

Manchester United are also close to landing Ecuadorian teenager Moises Caicedo and are expected to sign the youngster for £4.5m when the winter transfer window opens. If the Red Devils do get their targets by the end of next month, their promising squad would be further strengthened.